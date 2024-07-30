Over 60 miles of underground terror tunnels destroyed by 98th Division since start of war

The Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday that 100 kilometers of tunnels underneath the Gaza Strip had been destroyed since the start of the war by the 98th Division.

These tunnels are "a key part of Hamas's terrorist infrastructure," the IDF said in a statement.

The division on Tuesday also concluded a major operation above and below ground in southern Gaza's Khan Yunis. More than 150 terrorists were killed, with weapons seized and storage facilities raided.

As part of the operation earlier in July, a joint mission by IDF soldiers and the Shin Bet security agency retrieved the bodies of five hostages kidnapped on October 7.