PA President Mahmoud Abbas blasts Israel for 'cowardly' Haniyeh killing

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas condemned Israel for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh earlier on Wednesday, vowing that his death would not be "in vain."

Haniyeh was killed as a surface-to-surface missile struck the place where he was sleeping in Tehran. According to an Iranian source, this was fired from another country, contradicting earlier reports that the surface-to-surface missile was launched from within Iran.

Haniyeh and other terrorist leaders from groups around the Middle East arrived in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Calls for a general strike in the West Bank followed the announcement of his killing. Shortly after the initial reports, a terrorist attack seriously wounded an Israeli near the West Bank city of Hebron.

