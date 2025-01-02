Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims Israeli hostage tried to kill himself

An Israeli hostage held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip tried to end his life, the spokesperson for the armed branch of the terrorist group, Abu Hamza, claimed in a video published on Thursday on Telegram.

A medical team from the organization allegedly intervened, preventing him from dying, the spokesman said, without giving more details about the identity or current state of the hostage.

The hostage allegedly attempted to commit suicide due to his psychological state, Abu Hamza said, accusing the Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of setting new conditions that led to the "failure and delay" of negotiations for the release of hostages.

AFP

The man was on the list of hostages to be released under the terms of the first stage of a possible agreement with Israel, he claimed. The armed branch of the terror group decided to reinforce security overseeing the hostages, added Abu Hamza.

In July, the armed branch of Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed that several Israeli hostages had attempted suicide after the terrorist group began treating them in the same way, according to them, as Israel treated Palestinian prisoners.