Israel - Hamas War day 451: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad claimed responsibility for rockets launched at Israel over the weekend. The IDF spokesman announced on Monday that a combat officer, serving in the Givati ​​Brigade, was seriously wounded in battle in the northern Gaza Strip. This comes after another soldier, Staff Sergeant Yuval Shaham, was killed on Sunday.

Five rockets were launched from Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza on Sunday, three of which fell in open areas, near Sderot. The IDF carried out an aerial attack against terrorists operating from a building that previously served as the Al-Wafa Hospital in the heart of Gaza City.

