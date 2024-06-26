Parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin to i24NEWS: "The government hasn't done enough"

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, spoke to i24NEWS on Tuesday about their decision to release footage of their son's abduction and the reactions they've received.

They emphasized the urgency of the situation and called for increased global efforts to secure the release of the 120 hostages.

"We released the video to show the harsh reality that the hostages and their families are facing," Jon Polin explained. "This isn't for us—we think about the hostages every moment of every day. This is a wake-up call to the world and decision-makers everywhere. People need to understand that these 120 hostages are real individuals with dreams, families, and lives that were abruptly stolen from them."

Rachel Goldberg described the traumatic impact of the video, which shows their son covered in blood and being mistreated by his captors.

"Seeing that footage brought back the trauma of October 7th in a new and painful way. It’s incredibly hard to see your child in such a state. While we are thankful to know he is alive, reliving that day has been devastating for our family."

The parents also criticized the lack of communication from the government. "We don't know any more than what we see in the news, which isn't always accurate," said Jon.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

"We hope our leaders will do the right thing without being swayed by politics or interests. The hostages are pawns in a game none of us signed up for."

As the days pass, the frustration grows. "It's day 263, and the hostages are still not home," Jon stated. "The government hasn't done enough. We will only have done enough when these hostages are home and safe."

Rachel found a glimmer of hope in the public's response. "Polls in Israel show that people want a deal to bring the hostages home. We hope this sentiment reaches the decision-makers."

When asked about the potential for a separate deal for American hostages, Rachel mentioned their conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "He assured us that the U.S. is working on a larger deal that they believe will bring everyone home, not just the Americans."

Despite the challenges, the family remains buoyed by the support from around the world. "People from all backgrounds have reached out with messages of hope and support. Whether through prayer, contacting officials, or other means, everyone is doing what they can. We need more people to join this effort and ask themselves if they have done enough to help these hostages."

Jon and Rachel stressed the need for understanding and unity among the families of hostages. "There's no right way to respond to such trauma. Each family must do what they feel is best to save their loved ones."

"We appreciate everyone's prayers and support," Rachel said. "We hope to see Hersh home soon."