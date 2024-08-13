Permanent ceasefire in Gaza may delay Iranian attack - report

Three Iranian sources told Reuters on Tuesday that only a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip would prevent Iran from directly responding to Israel over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, although Israel has not taken responsibility for the attack.

A senior Iranian security official conveyed that Iran, along with allies such as Hezbollah, will launch a direct attack if talks in Gaza fail - or if they see that Israel is dragging the negotiations.

As the targeted killings of Haniyeh on July 31 and Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr a day before threaten to plunge the region into a wider war, Tehran has maintained dialogue with Western countries, including the US, its response, the sources said.

US Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake confirmed that Washington is asking Ankara to help persuade Iran to reduce tensions. Iran's delegation to the UN said that the response "will be timed and conducted in a manner not to the detriment of the potential ceasefire."

White House spokesman, John Kirby, told reporters on Monday that the Biden administration and Israel "share the same concerns and expectations that our Israeli counterparts have with respect to potential timing here, could be this week. We have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks."