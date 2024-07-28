Pessimism on hostage release: Negotiating parties say no breakthrough in ceasefire deal

Israel's delegation for ceasefire negotiations, headed by Mossad chief David Barnea, returned Sunday from meetings with mediators in Rome, with the two sides making no significant progress on the elusive ceasefire deal.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a document that was transferred from Israel regarding the proposal of the agreement, which sought clarification on several points of contention. Barnea and CIA head Bill Burns met with the mediators from Qatar and Egypt. In the coming days, further negotations on the main issues are expected to continue.

Sources involved in the negotiations told i24NEWS that, as of now, there is no breakthrough between the two sides. The focus is on a clarification document - with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeking clarification on contentious issues regarding assurances Hamas will not be able to rearm and maneuver throughout the Gaza Strip.