New details about the assassination of Hezbollah's military chief, Fuad Shukr, were published Sunday in the Wall Street Journal, which indicated he was killed after a phone call urged him to go up five storeys, helping Israel eliminate him in an airstrike.

Shukr, who few knew because he maintained discretion, spent his final day, July 30, in his office on the second floor of a residential building in the Dahieh neighborhood in southern Beirut, an official Hezbollah source told the paper.

The leader of the terror organization, Hassan Nasrallah, said during his eulogy of Shukr that he was in contact with Shukr just a few hours before he was killed.

That evening, he received a phone call from a man who told him to come to his apartment located five floors up, on the seventh floor, where it was easier to carry out a precise attack, considering the surrounding buildings. The call apparently came from someone who had breached the internal communication network of the terror organization, said the source.

Hezbollah and Iran continue to investigate the intelligence failure, but believe that Israel breached the closed systems and beat Hezbollah's counter surveillance with better technology, the source added.