Chilling photos show female soldiers held hostage in early days of war

'The brave decision of the parents of the abductees to expose the images is designed to bring their embrace with the girls closer,' the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said

(Left to right) Liri Albag, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, and Karina Ariev in Gazan captivity
(Left to right) Liri Albag, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, and Karina Ariev in Gazan captivityCourtesy of the families

The families of four female Israeli soldiers held hostage in the Gaza Strip released pictures from the early days of the war on Tuesday, ramping up pressure on the Israeli government to strike a ceasefire deal with the Hamas terrorist organization to secure their release.

"More than nine months have passed since the pictures were taken in which we see Agam, Daniela, Liri, Naama and Karina in their first days in Hamas captivity in Gaza," the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. "The brave decision of the parents of the abductees to expose the images is designed to bring their embrace with the girls closer, which is a signature away from a Netanyahu deal that would bring all 120 abductees home - the living ones for rehabilitation and the murdered and fallen for a proper burial in their country."

Naama Levy, before and after captivity in the Gaza StripCourtesy of the families
Karina Ariev, before and after captivity in the Gaza StripCourtesy of the families
Liri Albag, before and after Hamas captivityCourtesy of the families
Daniella Gilboa, before and after captivity in the Gaza StripCourtesy of the families
Agam Berger, before and after captivity in the Gaza StripCourtesy of the families

"We demand from the government of Israel, and especially from its head, to look these girls in the eyes, try to imagine what they and all the kidnapped have been going through for 284 days - and do everything to bring them all home," the statement said

