The families of four female Israeli soldiers held hostage in the Gaza Strip released pictures from the early days of the war on Tuesday, ramping up pressure on the Israeli government to strike a ceasefire deal with the Hamas terrorist organization to secure their release.

"More than nine months have passed since the pictures were taken in which we see Agam, Daniela, Liri, Naama and Karina in their first days in Hamas captivity in Gaza," the Hostage and Missing Families Forum said in a statement. "The brave decision of the parents of the abductees to expose the images is designed to bring their embrace with the girls closer, which is a signature away from a Netanyahu deal that would bring all 120 abductees home - the living ones for rehabilitation and the murdered and fallen for a proper burial in their country."

Courtesy of the families

Courtesy of the families

Courtesy of the families

Courtesy of the families

Courtesy of the families

"We demand from the government of Israel, and especially from its head, to look these girls in the eyes, try to imagine what they and all the kidnapped have been going through for 284 days - and do everything to bring them all home," the statement said