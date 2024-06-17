Poll: 60 percent of Israelis support hostage and ceasefire deal

A recent poll conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute indicates that 60 percent of Israelis favor accepting the hostage-for-ceasefire deal proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

This deal is based on the latest Israeli concessions, which Hamas continues to reject without a guaranteed end to the war.

The survey also reveals that most Israelis prefer Palestinian civil control of Gaza post-war, with Israel maintaining security responsibilities.

However, only 10 percent support the Palestinian Authority administering the Strip, while over 60 percent favor local Palestinian entities and Arab states managing Gaza. Interestingly, over one-fifth of Jewish Israelis prefer Israel to retain full control over Gaza after the conflict.

Regarding the ongoing attacks from Lebanon, Israelis are divided: 36 percent advocate for an immediate all-out attack on Hezbollah, 26 percent support a war in Lebanon following the Gaza conflict, and 30 percent prefer a political settlement.

The poll highlights a low level of trust in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government. Approximately 56 percent of Jewish Israelis report having a “very low” level of trust in Netanyahu, with 74 percent of Arab Israelis echoing the sentiment.

Nearly three-fourths of Israelis expressed a “very low” or “fairly low” level of trust in the government, a slight decline from the May poll.

Public trust in IDF commanders has also declined, particularly among right-wing respondents, while a majority of centrist and left-wing Israelis continue to trust the army.