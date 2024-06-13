Poll: 73% of Palestinians support October 7 attacks by Hamas

A recent poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research reveals that more than eight months into the war in Gaza, 73 percent of Palestinians support Hamas' decision to launch the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The support is somewhat lower among Gazans, with 57 percent expressing approval.

The survey indicates a notable increase in satisfaction with Hamas and its leader, Yahya Sinwar, compared to a similar poll conducted three months ago.

Hamas remains the most supported political party among Palestinians, while support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has dwindled to 12 percent.

The poll highlights the severe impact of the ongoing conflict on Palestinian families, with 4 in 5 respondents reporting that a family member has been either killed or injured.

Regarding the future of Gaza post-war, less than half of Gazans believe that Hamas will win the war and remain in power.

Additionally, 75 percent of respondents reject the idea of deploying a joint Arab peacekeeping force in the Gaza Strip.

The survey also reveals a strong opposition to the two-state solution among Palestinians, with 65 percent against it, despite a 30 percent increase in support for the solution among Gazans since the last poll.

Furthermore, 63 percent of those surveyed support armed resistance as a means of achieving their goals.