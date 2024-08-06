Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday asked Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for a measured response to the alleged Israeli assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and advised not to harm Israeli citizens, according to two senior Iranian sources that spoke to Reuters.

According to the report, the request was submitted on Monday by Russian security council head Sergei Shoigu during his meetings with Iranian officials, while the Islamic Republic is considering its response to the assassination attempt on Haniyeh.

In this context, the Wall Street Journal reported overnight that an Arab diplomat claimed that an Iranian official said an attack against Israel could occur within the next 48 hours. In addition, media outlets in Iran reported that the country requested air defense systems from Russia. Two senior Iranian military figures claimed that Moscow had begun supplying advanced missiles and air defense equipment.

Senior officials said that US intelligence has informed US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that the US is preparing for a scenario involving two waves of attacks, one by Hezbollah and one from Iran. However, the officials noted that it is not yet clear who will attack first and what type of attack will be carried out.