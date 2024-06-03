Qatar, Egypt working with Palestinian factions to advance ceasefire deal with Israel

Egypt and Qatar are discussing a unified position on an Israeli ceasefie proposal with various Palestinian factions, according to the Al-Akhbar newspaper on Monday.

Uniting the factions under one stance will help conduct future negotiations after US President Joe Biden pushed for the Israeli offer last Friday.

Sources cited by the newspaper said the factions were concerned that Biden's push did not constitute a development that would be serious enough to successfully strike a deal.

Hamas is demanding a written statement containing the plan as Biden outlined, including a staged ceasefire and hostage release in exchange for Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The terrorist organization, the newspaper said, also said it requires another announcement with clear guarantees from Israel that would by enforced by the US.

Hamas earlier said it viewed Biden's speech "positively," although Israeli officials later said that he misrepresented Israel's stance on a longterm ceasefire during the second stage.