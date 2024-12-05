Israel - Hamas War day 426: Steve Witkoff, the envoy to the Middle East for President-Elect Donald Trump, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in November, according to Reuters. In the wake of the visit and as part of a renewed push for a ceasefire, Qatar would return to its role as key negotiator between Israel and Hamas.

Despite this, public statements by Qatar on Tuesday suggest it is not yet ready to resume its role.

To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

Read more in-depth stories on the Israel-Hamas war