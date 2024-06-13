Rare criticism of Hamas emerges from within Gaza amid ceasefire talks

In a rare and candid reproach from within Gaza, some Palestinians are voicing criticism against Hamas for failing to bring an end to the war with Israel, which has devastated their lives since the conflict erupted on October 7.

Hamas has “led the Palestinian people into a war of annihilation,” said Umm Ala, 67, who has been displaced twice during more than eight months of war between Hamas and Israel. “

If the Hamas leaders were interested in ending this war and ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, they would have agreed [to a deal],” added Umm Ala, now seeking refuge in Khan Younis, the main city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Apart from a one-week truce in November, during which over 105 civilian hostages were released from captivity in Gaza and 240 Palestinian security prisoners were freed from Israeli jails, several attempts at forging a new ceasefire have failed. Mediators from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar are currently engaged in negotiations with Israel and Hamas to finalize a hostage release and ceasefire deal.

Some Gazans, who have lived under Hamas's rule since 2007, blame the Iran-backed group for the widespread destruction caused by the war. “Hamas has made a mockery of us, our pain, and the destruction of our lives,” said Abu Eyad, 55, from north Gaza.

AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi

He criticized Hamas leaders hosted by Qatar, including Ismail Haniyeh, for living comfortably while Gazans suffer. “Have you ever tried to actually live our lives today?” he asked. “Did you know that many times we don’t find any food at all?”

Washington is currently pushing for a new deal, outlined by President Joe Biden on May 31, but an agreement has yet to be reached. Hamas responded to the latest proposal on Wednesday, seeking to advance a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza into the initial stages of a phased implementation, along with a clear end to the war, a condition Jerusalem has repeatedly rejected.

Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

“We are tired, we are dead, we are destroyed, and our tragedies are countless,” said Abu Shaker, 35. “What are you waiting for?” he asked, addressing Hamas. “What do you want? The war must end at any cost. We cannot bear it any longer.”

Gazans, desperate for peace, are calling for an end to the conflict. Umm Shadi, 50, urged Hamas to “end the war immediately without seeking to control and rule Gaza.” She asked, “What have we gained from this war except killing, destruction, extermination, and starvation?”

“Every day the war on Gaza increases, our pain and the pain of the people increases. What is Hamas waiting for?”