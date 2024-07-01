The release of 55 Palestinian prisoners on Monday drew condemnation from Israeli leaders, with government leaders shrugging off responsibility.

Shifa hospital director Muhammad Abu Salmiya's release, along with other known terrorist sympathizers and members of terrorist organizations, was met by indignation by Israeli lawmakers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Calling it a "neglect of security," he blamed the leadership of the Shin Bet security agency and Israel's Defense Ministry.

This was echoed by Opposition leaders, who questioned the decision to release Abu Salmiya, whose Shifa hospital is documented collaborating and aiding Gazan terrorists.

Members of the staff are seen in footage consorting with Hamas terrorists, and a number of tunnel entrances have been found.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he was unaware of the decision, which was not made by him.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he was unaware of the decision, which he said was made by the Shin Bet security agency, although the Shin Bet is under the Prime Minister's auspices

The Shin Bet blamed the National Security Ministry, under Ben Gvir, for dragging its feet in responding to repeated warnings of the overload on Israel's prisons after the large number of terrorists captured in the current war.

"Recently, a decision has been made to change the purpose of the 'Sde Teiman' facility, so that detainees will be held there for short periods only," the agency said in a statement.

"Accordingly, the Shin Bet and the IDF were required, following discussions held under the Chief of Staff, to work for the release of dozens of detainees to free up detention places."

The overload has even caused planned raids to arrest terrorists being canceled, the statement added.

The Shin Bet decided to release a number of prisoners after opposing the release of Palestinian detainees from the West Bank and activities of Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

"Therefore, in light of the state's necessity as determined by the Attorney General, it was decided to release a certain number of detainees from the Strip, from whom less danger was apparent, after examining the danger posed by all the detainees," the Shin Bet added.

Abu Salmiya's release will be investigated, the Shin Bet, while adding that arrests will continue to be canceled and detainees will continue to be released unless a longterm solution is found.

Israel's Prison Service said that, contrary to false claims, it was the Shin Bet and IDF that decided to release the prisoners. In addition, contrary to the Shin Bet's statement, Abu Salmiya was released from a prison that was not in crisis.

The Prison Service published the release order, which was signed by an IDF general.