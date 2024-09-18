9 killed in fresh wave of Hezbollah device detonations

After a dozen were killed and hundreds wounded as Hezbollah pagers exploded, 2-way radios in the terrorist group's possession also blew up

Walkie-talkie in Hezbollah use that exploded in Lebanon
At least nine people were killed and 300 more were wounded in a fresh wave of wireless devices exploding in Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the country's health ministry.

This comes just over 24 hours after thousands were hurt and a dozen people were killed as Hezbollah pagers blew up, with Lebanon blaming Israel.

BREAKING NEWS | New mobile device blasts reported in Lebanon | Wednesday, September 18th 2024

Explosions were heard on Wednesday in Beirut, with ambulances rushing through the streets to bring the wounded to already-overloaded hospitals. The toll of dead and wounded remains to be seen.

Reports said that the two-way radios were purchased five months ago, along with the pagers that exploded.

