At least nine people were killed and 300 more were wounded in a fresh wave of wireless devices exploding in Lebanon on Wednesday, according to the country's health ministry.

This comes just over 24 hours after thousands were hurt and a dozen people were killed as Hezbollah pagers blew up, with Lebanon blaming Israel.

Explosions were heard on Wednesday in Beirut, with ambulances rushing through the streets to bring the wounded to already-overloaded hospitals. The toll of dead and wounded remains to be seen.

Reports said that the two-way radios were purchased five months ago, along with the pagers that exploded.