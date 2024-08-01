300 days of war: 5 reportedly killed in IDF strike on vehicle in Gaza | LIVE BLOG
Israel marks 300 days since the October 7 attack plunged the nation into a multi-front war • Country awaiting retaliation after targeted killings of Hamas's Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah's Fuad Shukr
Israel - Hamas War day 300: An alleged Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Gaza Strip left five people dead, according to Palestinian reports. In the north, a UAV incursion into the Upper Galilee region triggered sirens. The Israel Defense Forces has since said that the incident ended.
Israelis were urged on Wednesday to follow guidelines after Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas senior leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed over the past two days.
Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for the Haniyeh strike, with the Islamic Republic vowing to strike back. Hamas claimed two terrorist attacks against Israel perpetrated in the wake of his elimination on Wednesday morning.
US officials 'stunned' by elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh - report
US Senator Graham says time to end the charade on Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran
"It is time to end the charade that the world is playing when it comes to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran," said US Senator Lindsey Graham. "They are one and the same. We held the Soviet Union liable for any attack coming from Cuba because Cuba was a proxy of the Soviet Union. That same doctrine should apply to Iran. We should take up this resolution in September and see if the US Senate will join me in believing that Iran and Hezbollah are one entity."
Israeli protesters block Ayalon highway, demanding ceasefire on 300th day of war
Iran holds funerary ceremony for Ismail Haniyeh before his burial in Qatar on Friday
IDF says drone alert was false alarm