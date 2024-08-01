Israel - Hamas War day 300: An alleged Israeli strike on a vehicle in the Gaza Strip left five people dead, according to Palestinian reports. In the north, a UAV incursion into the Upper Galilee region triggered sirens. The Israel Defense Forces has since said that the incident ended.

Israelis were urged on Wednesday to follow guidelines after Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas senior leader Ismail Haniyeh were killed over the past two days.

Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for the Haniyeh strike, with the Islamic Republic vowing to strike back. Hamas claimed two terrorist attacks against Israel perpetrated in the wake of his elimination on Wednesday morning.

