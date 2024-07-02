Report claiming IDF willing to accept Hamas in Gaza for ceasefire slammed by Netanyahu, military

A report in the New York Times on Tuesday claimed that the Israel Defense Forces are low on munitions and are willing to accept Hamas in the Gaza Strip for a ceasefire.

Citing multiple officials, including in the IDF, the report said that Israel wants to allow its forces to recuperate from the war in Gaza before a possible ground war with Hezbollah in Lebanon. In addition, a ceasefire with Hamas would encourage Hezbollah to also agree to and its hostilities against Israel.

The report also said IDF generals believe a ceasefire would be the best way of releasing the 120 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas and other terrorist organizations in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he "didn't know who these anonymous sources were," but he was "here to say unequivocally: this won't happen."

"We will finish the war only after we've completed all of its goals, including the destruction of Hamas and the release of all of our hostages," he said.

The IDF was told these goals by the political leadership, and the military has all the capabilities to fulfill them, he said.

The IDF also released a statement that it was committed to completing all the war's goals.