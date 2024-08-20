Egypt will allow Israel to remain on the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs just north of the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, as long as it does not have to publically voice approval to continued Israeli army presence there, according to a report in the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper Tuesday.

The government of Egypt has officially said it does not extend any approval for the IDF remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor or Rafah crossing, although sources familiar with the matter told the paper that Cairo will have no issue with the "continuation of the Israeli presence."

As Egypt considers the current situation the result of "legal violations," the sources indicating that tacit approval will provide Israel with the assurances it needs to continue positioning forces along the southern Gazan border.

This comes as Egypt, Qatar, and the United States are pushing for a ceasefire deal and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas. Hamas has repeatedly insisted on a full withdrawal of Israeli forces, which Jerusalem stresses will not happen.

Despite the terrorist organization refusing to take part in the current round of talks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region to conduct shuttle diplomacy and bring about the deal. The US has stated its optimism in spite of the circumstance.