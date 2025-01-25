Report: Emily Damari asked Hamas captors to release Kieth Siegal in her place

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli hostage recently released by Hamas, reportedly requested her captors release Keith Siegel, another hostage, in her place.

According to N12, Emily was informed of her release but learned that Keith, a 65-year-old American-Israeli, would remain in captivity due to his deteriorating condition.

Her plea was ultimately denied, as such decisions were made by higher-ranking members of the terrorist organization.

Fresh evidence, including Emily's account, confirms Keith’s survival as recently as her time in captivity. Previously, the last known evidence of Keith being alive was a Hamas propaganda video from April.

Keith Siegel was abducted alongside his wife, Aviva, during the October 7 attack on Kfar Aza and transported to Gaza in their hijacked car. Aviva was released in November during the first phase of a hostage deal. She later recounted the harsh conditions they endured, including starvation, dehydration, and physical abuse—Keith's ribs were broken during the kidnapping.

Keith is among two American-Israeli hostages reportedly included in the next phase of ongoing negotiations for their release.