Report: Gaza to be split into 2 areas along Yellow Line

The Gaza stabilization plan of the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump envisions splitting the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave into two zones, the Guardian reported Friday. The division —which will pass along the current Yellow Line — will establish a “green zone” under Israeli and international military control, where reconstruction would start; and a “red zone,” which would remain under de facto Hamas rule.

An unnamed U.S. official who spoke to the Guardian explained that the plan is intended to facilitate the gradual passage of Palestinians to safe zones under international rule and, by implication, the erosion of Hamas's grip over the civilian population.

The movement of civilians will be voluntary and does not have a clear timeline, it is understood.

“As things progress and you create conditions for there to be significant progress on reconstruction, you [will] have Gazan civilians moving there beginning to thrive,” the official is quoted as saying. “People will say ‘hey we want that’, and so it evolves in that direction. No one’s talking about a military operation to force it.”

Trump's plan calls for the establishment of a transitional authority, the deployment of a multinational security force, the disarmament of jihadist elements within the enclave, and the start of reconstruction.

However, developments on the ground raise questions regarding the plan's implementation and long-term viability. After ceasefire went into effect last month, Hamas has swiftly reestablished its hold over areas from which Israel withdrew, killing dozens of Palestinians it accused of collaborating with Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly clarified that Israel has no intention of re-occupying or governing Gaza, even as far-right ministers in his coalition have urged the revival of settlements dismantled in 2005.