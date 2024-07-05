Report: Hamas informs Hezbollah it has decided to accept ceasefire proposal

A Hezbollah official said on Friday the terror group would cease fire on Israel as soon as any Gaza ceasefire agreement takes effect, echoing previous statements from the group. Meanwhile a report claimed a Hamas delegation in Lebanon informed their fellow jihadists that they decided to accept a proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal with Israel, though the details still have to be resolved.

The report, citing an unnamed U.S. official, said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah welcomed the development.

A Hezbollah statement said Nasrallah received Hamas deputy chief Khalil Al-Hayya for a meeting earlier Friday, which saw the terror chiefs review “the latest security and political developments” in the Gaza Strip.

“They also discussed the latest developments in the ongoing negotiations these days, their atmosphere, and the proposals presented to reach an end to the treacherous aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” the statement said.