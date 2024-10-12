Report: Hamas planned mega attack in 2022, delaying to enlist Iran, Hezbollah

Hamas had appraised Iran and Hezbollah of its plans to carry out a massive surprise attack against Israel and tried to enlist their participation as early as in 2022, according to a New York Times report citing the minutes of 10 secret meetings, which were seized by the IDF in Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar began planning the attack – dubbed "the big project" in the documents obtained by the Times – in the autumn of 2022.

A senior Hamas operative met with senior Iranian and Hezbollah commanders in Lebanon in July 2023 to request their assistance in attacking sensitive sites in Israel during the planned cross-border incursion. The minutes show that the Iranians commander said Tehran and its Lebanese proxy supported the plan in principle yet required more time to prepare.

According to the Times, Hamas concluded it had to launch the attack alone before Israel developed more sophisticated air and border defenses. Disrupting the U.S.-backed initiative for Israel-Saudi normalization had also entered the calculations of the Palestinian jihadists.

The documents show the group laying the groundwork for the shock assault and a subsequent regional conflagration that Sinwar hoped would cause Israel to “collapse.”