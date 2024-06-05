Report: Hamas rejects Israeli ceasefire proposal, citing differences with U.S. offer

In a recent development, Hamas has reportedly rejected an Israeli proposal for a ceasefire and hostage deal, claiming significant discrepancies between the proposal and statements made by U.S. President Joe Biden.

A memorandum issued by Hamas and obtained by the Saudi "A-Sharq" channel outlined the organization's concerns, asserting that the Israeli document failed to lay the necessary foundations for a desired agreement.

Hamas alleged that the proposal offered only a temporary ceasefire rather than a permanent one, and criticized the inclusion of conditions that would allow Israeli forces to remain in Gaza while resuming hostilities once hostages are released.

The memo highlighted Hamas's commitment to the principles outlined by President Biden, suggesting a perceived divergence between Biden's statements and the content of the Israeli proposal. Hamas emphasized the need for clarity in any agreement, stressing the importance of securing Israel's commitment to Biden's statements as a precondition for moving forward.

Furthermore, Hamas warned against the issuance of a UN Security Council resolution before reaching a bilateral agreement, cautioning against potential pressure tactics targeting the movement and Palestinian factions. The rejection of the Israeli proposal underscores ongoing challenges in reaching a lasting ceasefire agreement amid escalating tensions in the region.