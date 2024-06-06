Report: Hamas to submit final response to ceasefire proposal within days

A high-ranking Egyptian source told the "Al-Qahera Al-Akhbaria" TV channel that Egypt held intensive talks with Hamas on Thursday, aimed at renewing ceasefire negotiations.

The source said that Egypt received positive signals from Hamas regarding its expectations for a ceasefire, clarififying tthat Hamas is expected to submit its response to an Israeli proposal in the coming days.

The Hamas leadership told Egypt that they viewing the ceasefire proposal with positivity.

"Egypt has invited the Hamas leadership to visit Cairo to discuss all the details related to the current situation," the source said.

Despite the "positivity," Yahya Sinwar said the terorist organization refuses to "surrender its guns or sign any proposal that asks for that," according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Hamas rejected the anticipated deal Wednesday, claiming that it does not align with US President Joe Biden's statements regarding the ceasefire. The key issues remain the disarmament of the terrorist organization and the question of a longterm ceasefire.