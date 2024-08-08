Hezbollah appears more likely to attack Israel regardless of what Iran might do, two sources familiar with the intelligence told CNN on Thursday. Hezbollah is moving faster than Iran in its planning and is looking to strike Israel in the coming days, one of the sources said.

Iran, meanwhile, still appears to be considering how it plans to respond, sources told CNN. One US military source said that Iran has made preparations, but not all of them, that the US expects to see ahead of a large attack on Israel. Considering Lebanon's proximity to Israel as its direct neighbor to the north, Hezbollah may act without prior notice, said a second source familiar with intelligence – which the assessment says is not true for Iran.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has actively employed diplomatic channels through its allies in the Middle East to press Tehran to reconsider advancing a military attack on Israel. They warned Iran that a massive attack would only increase tension and risk a direct confrontation between the two countries, said two senior US officials.

Jamal Awad/Flash90

This comes as Iran has vowed to respond to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, with reports indicating that his death was the result of a remotely controlled bomb placed in his guest house in Tehran as part of a covert operation, not part of a larger airstrike as was previously claimed. Now, Tehran is increasingly aligning with Washington's assessment, although it initially denied this, official sources said.

US officials forwarded messages to Tehran through various intermediaries that if the explosion that eliminated Haniyeh was the result of a covert Israeli operation and did not kill any Iranian citizens, then Iran needs to reassess its plan to launch a military attack on Israel. The official sources said they indeed anticipate an Iranian response of some kind to Haniyeh's targeted killing, but it seems that Tehran has reconsidered and the US does not expect an immediate attack on Israel.