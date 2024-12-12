Israel - Hamas War day 433: According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Hamas has given in to a pair of key demands Israel has insisted on – allegedly a list of hostages to be released in the first stage of a potential ceasefire and temporary IDF presence in key areas of the Gaza Strip.

After a terrorist attack in the West Bank's Gush Etzion settlements overnight, the terrorist was apprehended after turning himself over to Israeli authorities.

To catch up on the updates from Wednesday, CLICK HERE

