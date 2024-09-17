Israel - Hamas War day 347: Israel's security cabinet met in the morning to revise the core goals of the war, adding that the return of the residents of the north to their homes is one of them.

In Lebanon, three Hezbollah terrorists were killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile in the Gaza Strip, IDF aircraft killed a terrorist who was in charge of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket unit in Rafah.

