Report: IDF kills Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG
The Hamas-linked Gazan civil defense said that about 80 are trapped under rubble after a major Israeli attack • The IDF struck Hezbollah targets after rocket barrages
Israel - Hamas War day 347: Israel's security cabinet met in the morning to revise the core goals of the war, adding that the return of the residents of the north to their homes is one of them.
In Lebanon, three Hezbollah terrorists were killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile in the Gaza Strip, IDF aircraft killed a terrorist who was in charge of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket unit in Rafah.
Lebanese officials deny reports 4,000 wounded, say figure is 1,000 less
Mossad allegedly behind Hezbollah beeper detonations
Death toll from pager attack rises to 11, 4,000 wounded
Lufthansa joins Air France in canceling flights to Israel
Saudi report: About 500 Hezbollah operatives lost eyesight in pager attack
Houthis claim US offered recognition if attacks halted
Mossad got to devices before delivery to Hezbollah - report
A report in Sky News Arabic said that the Mossad was able to get its hands on the exploding pagers before their delivery to Hezbollah.
Air France cancels flights to Israel due to security situation
White House spokesperson says US had no knowledge of pager attack in Lebanon
Khaled Mashal: IDF in 'state of attrition'; 'Hamas has the upper hand'
Hezbollah attack on senior Israeli defense official thwarted
Exploding Hezbollah devices reportedly issued in recent days
Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani wounded in Hezbollah device blasts
Lebanese Red Crescent says stations, ambulances on high alert
Iranian media: Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani among those wounded in Hezbollah pager blasts