Report: IDF kills Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon | LIVE BLOG

The Hamas-linked Gazan civil defense said that about 80 are trapped under rubble after a major Israeli attack • The IDF struck Hezbollah targets after rocket barrages

Matthias InbarAriel Oseran ■ Matthias InbarAriel Oseran
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Video poster
Live
EN LIVE ARTICLE

Israel - Hamas War day 347: Israel's security cabinet met in the morning to revise the core goals of the war, adding that the return of the residents of the north to their homes is one of them.

In Lebanon, three Hezbollah terrorists were killed in an airstrike in southern Lebanon. Meanwhile in the Gaza Strip, IDF aircraft killed a terrorist who was in charge of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's rocket unit in Rafah.

To catch up on all of Monday's updates, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war

Lebanese officials deny reports 4,000 wounded, say figure is 1,000 less

Mossad allegedly behind Hezbollah beeper detonations

READ MORE HERE

Death toll from pager attack rises to 11, 4,000 wounded

Lufthansa joins Air France in canceling flights to Israel

Saudi report: About 500 Hezbollah operatives lost eyesight in pager attack

Houthis claim US offered recognition if attacks halted

READ MORE HERE

https://x.com/i/web/status/1836120870139408760

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Mossad got to devices before delivery to Hezbollah - report

A report in Sky News Arabic said that the Mossad was able to get its hands on the exploding pagers before their delivery to Hezbollah.

Air France cancels flights to Israel due to security situation

https://x.com/i/web/status/1836105011056558489

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

White House spokesperson says US had no knowledge of pager attack in Lebanon

https://x.com/i/web/status/1836094773041459326

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

https://x.com/i/web/status/1836091620896211404

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Khaled Mashal: IDF in 'state of attrition'; 'Hamas has the upper hand'

READ MORE HERE

Hezbollah attack on senior Israeli defense official thwarted

READ MORE HERE

https://x.com/i/web/status/1836070537170202653

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

Exploding Hezbollah devices reportedly issued in recent days

READ MORE HERE

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani wounded in Hezbollah device blasts

READ MORE HERE

Lebanese Red Crescent says stations, ambulances on high alert

Iranian media: Ambassador to Lebanon Mojtaba Amani among those wounded in Hezbollah pager blasts

This article received 0 comments

Comments