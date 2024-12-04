Report: Israel to send delegation to Cairo to negotiate ceasefire

An Israeli delegation headed by Shin Bet security agency chief Ronen Bar will reportedly visit Cairo on Thursday to discuss a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip. The Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed cited "informed sources" that said Cairo prepared a new draft proposal that could serve as a basis for talks, following "strong indications" by Hamas of its seriousness to reach a deal.

The report added that the draft includes points that will not be made public if a deal were to be struck and that the draft aims to quell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political concerns regarding the collapse of his government in light of a possible agreement.

Additionally, Cairo informed Biden administration officials and others close to US President-Elect Donald Trump that excessive pressure on Hamas "could lead to a complete explosion of the situation."