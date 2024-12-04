Report: Israel to send delegation to Cairo to negotiate ceasefire

Draft includes points that will not be made public if a deal were to be struck, according to a Qatari paper

Ariel Oseran
Ariel Oseran ■ Middle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel ■ 
1 min read
Director of Shin Bet Ronen Bar attends the state ceremony marking 50 years since the Yom Kippur War, held at the military cemetery at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, on September 26, 2023.
Director of Shin Bet Ronen Bar attends the state ceremony marking 50 years since the Yom Kippur War, held at the military cemetery at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl, on September 26, 2023.Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90

An Israeli delegation headed by Shin Bet security agency chief Ronen Bar will reportedly visit Cairo on Thursday to discuss a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Gaza Strip. The Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed cited "informed sources" that said Cairo prepared a new draft proposal that could serve as a basis for talks, following "strong indications" by Hamas of its seriousness to reach a deal.

The report added that the draft includes points that will not be made public if a deal were to be struck and that the draft aims to quell Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political concerns regarding the collapse of his government in light of a possible agreement.

Additionally, Cairo informed Biden administration officials and others close to US President-Elect Donald Trump that excessive pressure on Hamas "could lead to a complete explosion of the situation."

