The UK-based, Qatar-affiliated newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed (The New Arab) reported Sunday that the meeting between Israeli negotiators and Egyptian mediators dealt mainly with the issues of the Philadelphi Corridor and the Rafah crossing.

The delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea and the Shin Bet security service head Ronen Bar, also asked Egyptian representatives in Cairo to convey responses to messages it had sent via Egypt to Hezbollah and Iran.

Sources familiar with the meeting that took place Saturday in Cairo said that "the parties discussed the issue of Egypt's border with the Gaza Strip, and scenarios related to the operation of the Rafah crossing in the near future."

The sources also emphasized that the negotiation for a deal was not the main issue on the agenda of the meeting. Egypt expressed its stance opposing the continuing presence of IDF forces in the Philadelphi Corridor and opposing the operation of the Rafah crossing, while Israel maintains control over it.

In addition, the sources claimed that senior Egyptians expressed their readiness to invest efforts in reviving the negotiations for the deal, if Israel agrees to be flexible on the issue of the border status between Gaza and Egypt, and if Israel retreats from the Philadelphi Corridor. The sources added that Egyptian seniors expressed Egypt's dissatisfaction over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's position, which was expressed during a recent meeting in Rome, as he insists on retaining control of the Philadelphi Corridor.

Sources also told the newspaper that the Israeli delegation discussed developments in the region, following threats from Hezbollah and Iran. The Israeli delegation expressed its desire to receive responses to messages that Israel had sent to Iran and Hezbollah through talks that Egypt had with both sides.