Report: Netanyahu added new conditions, complicating ceasefire deal

Documents published on Tuesday by The New York Times indicate that, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly claiming that he has not created difficulties for hostage release deal to be struck, his conduct in private proves the opposite.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu has added new conditions to Israel's demands, as well as addendums that his negotiators fear will create obstacles for a ceasefire deal to be agreed upon.

Documents reviewed by the newspaper, detailing Israel's negotiation positions, reveal that Israel submitted at the end of July a list of new demands to US, Egyptian, and Qatari mediators, with five harsher additions its list of demands submitted at the end of May. Doubts were also raised about Hamas's willingness to compromise on key issues, and the organization also sought extensive revisions throughout the process, while conceding on several smaller points in July.

Jack Guez/Pool Photo via AP

In a meeting held on August 4 with government ministers, Netanyahu said that Israel "did not even add one demand to the plan," and that "Hamas is the one who demanded dozens of changes." However, the documents surveyed in the report that Netanyahu's behind-the-scenes reversal was extensive. This suggests, the report said, that the agreement would remain elusive as a new round of negotiations are set to begin on Thursday.

The last framework, presented to the mediators a short time before the Rome summit on July 28, suggested that the Israeli forces must remain in control of the southern border of Gaza, along the Philadelphia Corridor. This detail was not included in the Israeli proposal in May, when Israel committed to "the withdrawal of the Israeli forces east away from crowded areas along the borders in all areas of the Gaza Strip."

The document also indicated that the Israeli government will be less flexible regarding uprooted Palestinians returning to their homes in northern Gaza after the fighting ends.

Mohammed ABED / AFP

Israel said it would agree to a ceasefire only if its soldiers could screen returning Palestinians as they move from southern to northern Gaza. Later, in May, Israel softened this demand. While the proposal submitted still stated that returnees must "not carry weapons during the return," it removed the explicit requirement for Israeli forces to search for weapons. This made the policy appear more symbolic than to be enforced, leading Hamas to agree to it. Israel's July draft revived the enforcement issue, stating that the screening of people returning to the north had to be done in a "mutually agreed" manner.

Netanyahu's office denied the details. They did not dispute the authenticity of the documents, but denied that Netanyahu added new conditions. Also, they said that instead, he sought to clarify unclear details in Israel's renewed May proposal to facilitate its implementation. The letter from July 27 does not introduce new conditions, his office said in a statement – on the contrary, it includes vital clarifications to assist in the implementation of the May 27 proposal. It was further conveyed that there is no contradiction between the two positions, and the second position eased the execution of the first: "The letter not only does not contradict the May 27 proposal, it makes it easier. Hamas is the one who demanded 29 changes - something the prime minister opposed."