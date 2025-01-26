Lebanon's health ministry: 2 killed, 31 wounded by IDF fire

Despite IDF warning, residents in southern Lebanon attempted to return to their homes on Monday, with several wounded reported in Kfarkela.

The IDF allegedly opened fire in the southeastern town, with the IDF Arabic spokesperson, Colonel Avichay Adraee, warning residents not to return home to areas where the IDF is still deployed.

This comes as Lebanese were seen removing a Lebanese Army barbed wire fence to return to the village of Taybeh in the south of the country.

In other areas, such as Naqoura where the Lebanese forces have taken over from withdrawing Israeli troops, residents were seen flooding back.

Israel has stressed that it is unable to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon before the end of the 60-day ceasefire, which ended on Monday, due to the Lebanese armed forces not taking over in positions Israel has vacated.