Israel has discussed the United Arab Emirates playing a key role in the administration of the Gaza Strip after the war ends, according to a report in Reuters.

Talks, held with the participation of the US, were for the UAE to join other Arab countries in running the Palestinian enclave until a reformed Palestinian Authority can take charge.

Security, governance, and reconstruction of Gaza will be placed in the hands of the UAE and other countries as the Israeli military withdraws, the report said, citing a dozen diplomats and Western officials.

"The UAE will not participate in any plan that fails to include significant reform of the Palestinian Authority, its empowerment, and the establishment of a credible roadmap toward a Palestinian state," an Emirati official said.

"These elements - which are currently lacking - are essential for the success of any post-Gaza plan."

"These have been deliberative discussions that continue, as we seek the best way forward," a US Defense Department spokesperson said.