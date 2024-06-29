Report: US changes wording of Gaza hostage, ceasefire deal draft

The United States has proposed new language for parts of the proposed hostage and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in an effort to reach a deal, Axios reported, citing three sources with direct knowledge.

This "new language" is understood to be taken from a speech given by U.S. President Joe Biden as well as an Israeli proposal put before the administration by Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Washington has been working to promote its three-phase deal that would see the release of the remaining Israeli hostages as well as a ceasefire in Gaza.

The report said Washington is working with Qatari and Egyptian mediators on amending Article 8 of the proposal, with a view to "bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas."