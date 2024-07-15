Israel - Hamas War day 282: A suspected infiltration alert went off in the West Bank's Almon community, with residents warned to stay indoors. This was later attributed to burglars that entered. Two Israelis are still in hospital after a terrorist attack yesterday in Nir Zvi junction in central Israel. The IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi also said yesterday that Hamas is trying to obfuscate the results of a recent operation in Khan Yunis, in which senior leader Mohammed Deif was targeted.

"In a joint operation, we attacked a compound in Khan Younis, where Mohammad Deif - the man who planned the massacre of seven in October, along with other terrorists, was hiding," he said.

