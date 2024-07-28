Hanaa' Mahamid, a reporter for the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen channel associated with Hezbollah, broadcast from the heart of Majdal Shams on Sunday, prompting condemnation from Israeli leaders.

The Arab-Israeli native from Tira even claimed that the residents of the Druze village in the Golan Heights are doubtful that Hezbollah launched the rocket that killed 12 children, and reported on the harsh reception the residents gave to visiting ministers visiting the site of the disaster.

"The residents of occupied Majdal Shams have been opposing the Israeli occupation project for decades," she said.

Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the Six Day War of 1967, thereby taking control of four Druze villages, including Majdal Shams.

Israel extended sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 1981, a move recognized by former US president Donald Trump. Notable in US statements since the disaster despite opposition in the Biden administration to many of Trump's policies, the wording made no mention of "occupied" territory, instead classifying the attack as occuring in sovereign Israeli territory.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi ordered Al-Mayadeen broadcasts to be blocked in Israel since the beginning of the war, which was approved by the security cabinet.

He stressed at the time that the channel broadcasts "dangerous propaganda that leads to harm to the security of the state."

However, these regulations were lifted within a month and a half.

"Majdal Shams - a piece of the heart," Mahamid wrote on her Instagram account. "Today the heart broke. Its people are respected Syrian-Druze, victims of the occupation like every Palestinian - so do not be mistaken."

Karhi stated that "the army is invited to take her and throw her across the border. To let a Hezbollah reporter broadcast from the location of the massacre the terror organization committed is absurd in every sense. As for Al-Mayadeen, like Al Jazeera, we sought opinions from security authorities to shut them down according to the law. Al Jazeera has been given priority for obvious reasons and has been shut down. Al-Mayadeen is still in progress. As soon as the opinions are received and the approval is obtained, we will shut it down immediately."