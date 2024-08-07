Israel - Hamas War day 306: Israeli aircraft destroyed a weapons production plant used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the humanitarian area of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. In addition, the IDF killed dozens of terrorists and attacked dozens terrorist targets. Launch sites placed near humanitarian aid depots were destroyed.

In Lebanon, it was reported that one person was killed and three wounded following a drone attack in the south of the country.

This comes after Hamas announced that Gazan leader Yahya Sinwar would lead the terrorist group's political bureau, replacing assassinated leader Ismail Haniyeh after he was killed in Tehran.

Iran has accused Israel of carrying out his killing, although Jerusalem has remained mum on the issue. The Islamic Republic has vowed to retaliate along with its proxies in the region, placing Israel and the US on high alert for an attack.

Hezbollah has launched numerous drones and rockets in the past day, leading northern communities to issue warnings to residents that urge them to remain close to shelters. The Home Front Command has not made any changes to its guidelines.

