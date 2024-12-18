Reports: Israel to deport terrorist prisoners to Middle East destinations

Palestinian sources reported on Wednesday that negotiations for a deal to release the hostages are in their final stages, and that discussions are now revolving around the names of the prisoners to be released. In addition, the sources, speaking to the Al-Quds newspaper, claimed that Palestinian prisoners sentenced to long terms will be deported to Turkey and Iran, while the rest of the prisoners will be released to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The Saudi channel Al-Hadath reported that Hamas refused to establish checkpoints for residents returning from southern Gaza to the north. This channel echoed the claim that Hamas agreed to deport senior prisoners to Turkey and Qatar.

In addition, the channel said that Hamas agreed that there would not be a full Israeli withdrawal in the first phase of the agreement, and that the terror organization gave up a condition of fully ending the war in the first phase. According to sources, Hamas agreed to release the sick, the elderly, and captive female soldiers in its custody.

A senior Hamas leader told the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadid that 90 percent of the disputes over Palestinian prisoners issues have been resolved. He said that, "from Hamas's perspective, it's possible to announce reaching an actual agreement" soon, unless new demands or comments are added by the Israeli government. Furthermore, this official noted that the discussions on the proposed proposal have ended, and that the parties have come to understandings regarding all clauses of the agreement.