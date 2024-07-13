Israeli strike targets Mohammed Deif in Khan Yunis, multiple casualties reported

The IDF on Saturday carried out a strike on the Al-Mawasi refugee camp near Khan Yunis, targeting senior Hamas chief Mohammed Deif and Khan Younis Brigade commander Rafaa Salama.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1812074436482539784 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Hamas-controlled Gaza Ministry of Health reported dozens were killed and over 100 wounded in the strike.

Deif is an arch terrorist and the architect of many deadly attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, including the October 7 massacre. He survived several assassination attempts by Israeli security forces.