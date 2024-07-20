Reports of IDF drone strike against senior Hezbollah commander | LIVE BLOG

Lebanese media reported an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle transporting a senior operative in a southern village. The report alleged bystanders were hurt in the attack.

https://x.com/i/web/status/1814625013259010225 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Also Saturday, the IDF issued a statement saying theystruck a structure used by the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip for their military build-up.

"The Elkahira" company operated in the structure and since the start of the war it has been a central part of the infrastructure used to store and transfer large amounts of funds to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, as well as to carry out terror activities," the statement read.