Honor a victim, save a life: New project to equip Rescuers Without Borders

For years, the volunteers of Rescuers Without Borders have come to the aid of people across Israel, and on October 7, hundreds of rescuers stepped up like never before.

The murder of 366 young women and men at the Nova music festival massacre obliges us all to honor them and keep their memory alive.

The families of the victims have launched a unique project that promises to be as symbolic as it is useful. In memory of all the victims, the project aims to provide 366 first aid kits to the emergency responders who are awaiting equipment.

Each first aid kit will bear the name of one of the victims, and their photo (at the families' request). These kits bear the needed tools for treating and saving other lives, honoring the fundamental values of the sacredness of live and love for one's neighbor, and also thanking the heroic actions of the first responders who rescued casualties or spent the last moments with the victims at the Nova festival.

The price of one first aid kit, which is serviceable for 3 years, and with the replenishment of equipment is $2,600. You can also join together with friends and share the cost of the kit by making a donation of $120, $260 or $520 or the amount of your choice.

Thank you to the sponsors of the program who have enveloped us with their kindness, and thanks to all who donate and support the program.

“He who saves a life, saves humanity."

To donate, click here>>

WATCH BELOW: "We Will Save Again" campaign video with testimonies from some of the victims' families.