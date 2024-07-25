Reservist imprisoned, ejected from army for video of mission to retrieve hostage bodies

A reservist soldier in the IDF published footage from the operation to recover the bodies of the abductees on Wednesday. After his identify was confirmed, he was sentenced on Thursday to 10 days in prison and was permanently dismissed from service.

The IDF clarified that "a reserve soldier recorded and distributed sensitive videos in complete violation of IDF orders and IDF values. The soldier was sentenced by the commander of the 98th Brigade to 10 days of confinement and, by a decision made his his command, was permanently dismissed from the reserve service. The IDF views such events as grave and condemns behaviour that endangers the security of our forces and harms the families of the captives."

Courtesy of the families

The operation in question came to fruition after intelligence gathered by the Shin Bet security agency. Hundreds of people in the security establishment deal with only the return of bodies belonging to Israelis who were abducted on October 7. Dozens of interrogators, who questioned Gazan detainees around the clock to find a lead, finally led the forces in the field to what was believed to be a credible search to find the bodies of the abducted.

Since the terrorists who were questioned in Shin Bet interrogation rooms recently fought in the battlefield with their Hamas comrades, they provided up-to-date information about the status of Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The investigations unearthed concrete intelligence that indictates the exact location where five bodies were hidden.