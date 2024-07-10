Residents urged to leave Gaza City immediately as IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Shujaiya | LIVE BLOG
Leaflets dropped over the central Gaza Strip instruct civilians to flee to Deir al-Balah as the IDF continued its push into Gaza City and the neighborhood of Shujaiya
Israel - Hamas War day 278: The Israel Defense Forces eliminated dozens of terrorists in the central neighborhood of Shujaiya, according to a military press release.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said 60 percent of Hamas fighters have been killed since the start of the war.
This comes after a Maglan fighter, Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat was killed fighting in central Gaza.
In the northern front, a rocket killed two Israeli civilians Tuesday evening.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1810771112969511324
Victims of Tuesday rocket barrage named as Noa and Nir Baranes
IDF Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat will be laid to rest in Kfar Saba