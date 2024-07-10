Israel - Hamas War day 278: The Israel Defense Forces eliminated dozens of terrorists in the central neighborhood of Shujaiya, according to a military press release.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said 60 percent of Hamas fighters have been killed since the start of the war.

This comes after a Maglan fighter, Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat was killed fighting in central Gaza.

In the northern front, a rocket killed two Israeli civilians Tuesday evening.

To catch up on the updates from Tuesday, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war