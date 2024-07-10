Residents urged to leave Gaza City immediately as IDF kills dozens of terrorists in Shujaiya | LIVE BLOG

Leaflets dropped over the central Gaza Strip instruct civilians to flee to Deir al-Balah as the IDF continued its push into Gaza City and the neighborhood of Shujaiya

Israel - Hamas War day 278: The Israel Defense Forces eliminated dozens of terrorists in the central neighborhood of Shujaiya, according to a military press release.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said 60 percent of Hamas fighters have been killed since the start of the war.

This comes after a Maglan fighter, Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat was killed fighting in central Gaza.

In the northern front, a rocket killed two Israeli civilians Tuesday evening.

Victims of Tuesday rocket barrage named as Noa and Nir Baranes

IDF Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat will be laid to rest in Kfar Saba

Sergeant First Class Tal Lahat, who was killed fighting in the Gaza StripIDF spokesperson's unit

