The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in the Iranian Parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, confirmed in an interview with the UK-based, Qatar-affiliated Al-Araby Al-Jadeed (The New Arab) that his country's response to the assassination of the political bureau chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, is "unavoidably coming."

"The response will have several characteristics: first, it is inevitable; second, it will be painful and firm, third; it will induce regret; and fourth, it will act as a deterrent and teach a lesson that the aggressors will never forget," he said. "We will not back down in defending our national security, the interests of our people, and our revolutionary values."

Regarding the nature of the expected response measures, Azizi said that it would be "smart," "timely," and a "deterrent based on the strategies established to deal with these incidents."

Azizi emphasized that the response "will come in a way that makes the Americans and Zionists regret these actions and bring relief to the Islamic nation."

"Our actions in response to the Zionist gang will secure the region's security and stability and come in this context," he said, answering a question about possibility that such a response could lead to a comprehensive regional war in the area.

"We strive for security and stability in the region, but we will not give up our national interests, our national dignity, and our Islamic revolutionary values," he added, "and this is a fixed strategy regardless of the nature of the government in the country."