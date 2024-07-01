Rocket barrages trigger sirens in southern Israel, artillery pounds sources of launches | LIVE BLOG
IDF struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon overnight, hours after more than a dozen soldiers were wounded in a drone attack near the northern border
Israel - Hamas War day 269: Tensions on Israel's borders simmered over, with barrages of rockets fired into southern Israeli communities.
In the north, Israel struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. This comes a day after 18 soldiers were wounded in a drone attack.
Saudi Arabia joined a growing list of countries warning citizens of traveling to Lebanon, amid an escalation between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah terror organization.
As the IDF continues to wrap up major operations in the Gaza Strip, countries are worried their nationals may be caught in a possible Israel-Hezbollah war as the IDF shifts its focus to the north.
To catch up on the updates from Saturday, CLICK HERE
For more in-depth analysis and stories on the conflict
IDF says Sergeant Ori Itzchak Hadad killed while fighting in southern Gaza
Yoav Gallant says IDF needs 10,000 more soldiers to be drafted
https://x.com/i/web/status/1807738474570608975
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Spain joins South Africa's ICJ case against Israel
IDF aircraft track Hezbollah terrorists before elimination
https://x.com/i/web/status/1807666867957354963
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF keeps pressure on terrorists in Gaza
https://x.com/i/web/status/1807720919327969693
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF footage shows destruction of Gazan terror targets as ground ops continue
The Israeli military said air strikes in recent days eliminated dozens of terrorists in the Gaza Strip, assisting ground forces operating in Shejaiya, Rafah, and other areas of the Palestinian enclave.
https://x.com/i/web/status/1807714512570634553
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
The Air Force also destroyed sites used for the production and storage of weapons.
In Rafah, Nachal Brigade troops, under the command of the 162nd Division, identified a terrorist who launched an anti-tank missile at them. They quickly requested an airstrike that eliminated the terrorist.
The forces of the 99th Division identified on Sunday a terrorist who fired at them in the center of the Gaza Strip. There were no casualties from the incident, and an aircraft targeted and killed terrorist.
Israeli authorities shrug off responsibility, blame each other for release of terrorists
Netanyahu: Release of Shifa hospital chief comes after High Court petition
Gallant says Prison Authority, Shin Bet responsible for releasing prisoners
"The procedure for incarcerating and releasing prisoners is under the authority of the Shin Bet security agency and Prison Authority and is not subject to the approval of the Minister of Defense," Gallant's ministry said.
IDF says earlier rocket alert in northern Israel was false alarm
Alternative forum of families of Israeli hostages slams release of Shifa hospital chief
🚨 Sirens heard in Upper Galilee region of northern Israel
Defense Minister Galant says he was unaware of decision to free Shifa hospital head
IDF says Israeli soldiers wounded after vehicle drives over mine in West Bank's Tulkarm
Head of Shifa hospital, several terrorists among 55 prisoners freed by Israel
https://x.com/i/web/status/1807655438688694462
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel releases 55 prisoners from Gaza, including head of Shifa hospital
Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims responsibility for morning rocket barrage