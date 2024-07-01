Israel - Hamas War day 269: Tensions on Israel's borders simmered over, with barrages of rockets fired into southern Israeli communities.

In the north, Israel struck several Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. This comes a day after 18 soldiers were wounded in a drone attack.

Saudi Arabia joined a growing list of countries warning citizens of traveling to Lebanon, amid an escalation between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah terror organization.

As the IDF continues to wrap up major operations in the Gaza Strip, countries are worried their nationals may be caught in a possible Israel-Hezbollah war as the IDF shifts its focus to the north.

