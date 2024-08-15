Israel - Hamas War day 314: Footage showing interceptions overnight after sirens blared in northern Israel amid drone and rocket attacks, coming after at least two Hezbollah terrorists were killed by the Israel Defense Forces.

In Doha, Qatar, an Israeli delegation to the ceasefire talks is expected to arrive, even though Hamas has stated it will not participate in the round of talks. Hamas has called for a return to an earlier proposal offered in May, claiming that Israel is using the talks as cover to continue the war in the Gaza Strip while harshening its demands. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected this claim, pointing out that it is Hamas that has added demands.

To catch up on Wednesday's updates, CLICK HERE

For more stories and in-depth analysis on the Israel-Hamas war