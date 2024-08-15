Sirens sound in northern, southern Israel as delegation set to arrive in Doha for ceasefire talks | LIVE BLOG
IDF says two terrorists killed by an airstrike in the West Bank • Hamas said it would not take part in ceasefire talks in Doha, with Israel's delegation set to arrive later
Israel - Hamas War day 314: Footage showing interceptions overnight after sirens blared in northern Israel amid drone and rocket attacks, coming after at least two Hezbollah terrorists were killed by the Israel Defense Forces.
In Doha, Qatar, an Israeli delegation to the ceasefire talks is expected to arrive, even though Hamas has stated it will not participate in the round of talks. Hamas has called for a return to an earlier proposal offered in May, claiming that Israel is using the talks as cover to continue the war in the Gaza Strip while harshening its demands. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected this claim, pointing out that it is Hamas that has added demands.
IDF spokesperson warns al-Qarara neighborhood, east of Khan Yunis, to evacuate
Around 10 Israelis detained after trying to break through Gaza border to pray in abandoned settlement
🚨 Rocket sirens heard in northern Israel
🚨✈️ Hostile aircraft intrusion alert in northern Israel
🚨 Sirens triggered in northern Israel amid Hezbollah rockets
IDF: More than 20 terrorists killed as operations continue throughout Gaza
Netanyahu, Trump discuss ceasefire talks set to begin - report
A report in Axios said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US president Donald Trump talked on the telephone on Wednesday night about the ceasefire talks set to begin in Doha, Qatar. Neither confirmed the report.
🚨 Sirens sound in northern Israel as Hezbollah attacks continue
Pro-Palestinians crash Harris event in New York, hurling smoke bombs
Columbia president resigns with stained legacy of rampant pro-Palestinian protests
🚨 Rocket sirens blare in southern Israel
2 terrorists killed in West Bank by airstrike during operations
