Israel - Hamas War day 422: A missile fired from Yemen triggered sirens in central Israeli communities between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The Israel Defense Forces said that the projectile was intercepted.

In northern Israel a ceasefire struck last week with Lebanon is still holding, despite flagrant violations by Hezbollah, prompting the Israeli military to open fire.

A video of Eden Alexander, an American-Israeli held by Gazan terrorists for nearly 14 months, was released by Hamas on Saturday. His mother, Yael Alexander, urged Prime Minister to seal a deal with Hamas for the release of the 101 hostages still held by Gazan terrorists. She said that she spoke with him, and that Netanyahu said that conditions are ripening for a ceasefire.

Airstrike in northern West Bank targeted terror cell - IDF

Israeli strike reported in Yarin, southern Lebanon

4 Israelis lightly injured on way to bomb shelters during Yemen rocket attack - MDA

IDF Arabic spokesperson reiterates warning for Lebanese to avoid villages where IDF still present

