Israel - Hamas War day 332: An anti-tank guided missile hit a building in the northern community of Avivim, with no casualties reported. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the return of hostages, stressing it was both a moral imperative and a central goal in the was against Hamas.

This comes as thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in key points around the country, demanding a hostage release deal after the bodies of six hostages were returned to Israel for burial over the weekend. Forensic evidence showed they were executed by Hamas terrorists in recent days. The fact that several of their names were on the list for the first hostages released in a prospective deal with Hamas galvanized the Israeli public.

