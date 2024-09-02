Rocket sirens in northern Israel; Lebanese reports: 2 killed in airstrike on vehicle | LIVE BLOG
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as the Biden administration has said it is formulating a new draft for a ceasefire proposal
Israel - Hamas War day 332: An anti-tank guided missile hit a building in the northern community of Avivim, with no casualties reported. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant spoke with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the return of hostages, stressing it was both a moral imperative and a central goal in the was against Hamas.
This comes as thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in key points around the country, demanding a hostage release deal after the bodies of six hostages were returned to Israel for burial over the weekend. Forensic evidence showed they were executed by Hamas terrorists in recent days. The fact that several of their names were on the list for the first hostages released in a prospective deal with Hamas galvanized the Israeli public.
Israel 'must be tough on Philadelphia Corridor, Hamas's oxygen pipe' - Netanyahu
🚨 Massive Hezbollah barrage targets numerous communities in northern Israel
Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough for ceasefire deal
US President Joe Biden said that, "no," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not doing enough for a ceasefire deal.
Speaking to reporters outside of the White House, he said "We are very close" to a hostage release and ceasefire deal.
President Isaac Herzog at Hersh Golberg-Polin's funeral apologizes for not successfully returning hostages alive
Police open Tel Aviv's Ayalon highway amid protests, 7 rioters arrested
Netanyahu slams Histadrut union strike as disgrace
Roadside bomb left by terrorists in West Bank detonates in controlled explosion by security forces
Court rules Histadrut-declared strike illegal, says it must end this afternoon