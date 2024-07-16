Israel - Hamas War day 284: The Israel Defense Forces declared areas in southern Israel as closed overnight. The entry to these areas, many of which belong to southern Israeli communities, is barred for anyone that does not coordinate with the military beforehand.

A terrorist attack this morning in the northern West Bank left three Israelis wounded in light condition after their vehicle was shot at. Israeli forces launched a manhunt to catch the perpetrators.

