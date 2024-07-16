Rockets fired at Israel from Gaza, Palestinian Islamic Jihad takes responsibility | LIVE BLOG
A rocket was intercepted by Israel's missile defense, as the rest fell in open areas • 3 Israelis were wounded in a terrorist attack in the West Bank, Israeli forces launched a manhunt
Israel - Hamas War day 284: The Israel Defense Forces declared areas in southern Israel as closed overnight. The entry to these areas, many of which belong to southern Israeli communities, is barred for anyone that does not coordinate with the military beforehand.
A terrorist attack this morning in the northern West Bank left three Israelis wounded in light condition after their vehicle was shot at. Israeli forces launched a manhunt to catch the perpetrators.
IDF confirms attack on Nuseirat camp UNRWA school
🚨Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel
Alleged Israeli strike in Nuseirat, central Gaza – 20 reportedly kileld
IDF says manhunt underway for terrorists in earlier attack
In the same statement, the military said that nine suspects were arrested in the West Bank overnight in a combined operation with the Shin Bet security agency and the Border Police.
Reported strike in southern Lebanon kills 2
CIA Director Bill Burns says Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar faces increased pressure by other leaders to agree to ceasefire